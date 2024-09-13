Play’n GO announces a new partnership with African operator Betika

Play’n GO’s games will be available for Betika players in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, and Uganda.

Press release.- Play’n GO has announced a new partnership with Kenyan operator Betika which allows the company to continue expanding throughout the African market.

As part of this partnership, Play’n GO will integrate its extensive portfolio of premium casino games such as Book of Dead, Rise of Olympus, and Gemix into Betika’s platform.

“This move highlights Play’n GO’s commitment to bringing world-class entertainment to new markets in what is a first for the world-famous supplier and underscores Betika’s dedication to offering diverse and high-quality gaming options,” the company said.

Play’n GO is live in over 30 jurisdictions worldwide and boasts a portfolio of over 350 active world-class game titles.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer at Play’n GO said: “We’re very excited to announce this partnership with Betika, which gives us entry into several new markets for Play’n GO.

“Betika is one of the leading operators across the entire African continent, and joining forces with an operator of their experience and gravitas is a wonderful opportunity for our business. Betika shares our goal of a regulated, sustainable industry, and this announcement marks the beginning of what we believe will be a highly successful partnership.”

Betika is known for its commitment to providing an outstanding user experience and a wide array of betting options. By incorporating Play’n GO’s renowned games, it aims to further enhance its offering and attract a diverse range of players.

Peter Stagles, head of haming, Betika, added: “Partnering with Play’n GO is a significant step forward for Betika.

“Play’n GO’s impressive lineup of games is the perfect complement to our platform, and we are confident that this collaboration will set new standards in the African gaming industry. We look forward to working together to deliver exceptional entertainment to our players. This collaboration is expected to bring enhanced gaming opportunities and excitement to players across Africa, marking a new chapter in the continent’s rapidly evolving gaming sector.”