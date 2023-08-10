Play’n GO celebrates the Hugo Legacy for his 30th anniversary

The three-toed troll returns for Play’n GO’s next Hugo slot, Hugo Legacy.

Press release.- The wait is over, Hugo Legacy has landed. As Play’n GO develops its IPs, each new title helps expand the borders of what’s expected in the iGaming industry. Celebrating Hugo the Troll’s 30th anniversary, Hugo Legacy is emblematic of Play’n GO’s commitment to quality games and immersive worlds.

This game reunites all the familiar faces from Hugo’s previous five adventures for one 7×7 grid slot love letter to our favourite troll. Following the high-octane events of Hugo Carts (2021), Hugo calls upon his pals Jean-Paul and Fernando to help him thwart Scylla and Don Croco’s evildoing once and for all.

Players are tasked with clearing the grid of Dynamite, Legacy Cap, Gold, Key, Diamond or Character symbols to secure a standard win. Players should also keep tabs on the Overcharge Meter, which can be filled to create powerful bonuses.

The characters – Hugo, Jean-Paul, Fernando, Don Croco and Scylla – have abilities that affect the grid, keeping gameplay fresh and dynamic. If you think keeping tabs on five different characters is a handful, fear not. Hugo Legacy gives players a refresher on each ability as they go, ensuring slot newbies and Hugo fans are accounted for.

A Charge feature is randomised when 15 Charges are collected by Hugo. The first Charge feature adds five to eight wilds onto the grid – the second Charge upgrades between two and five Low-Paying symbols to High-Paying ones. The third Charge sees Scylla protect one or two powerful Wild symbols, destroying the others as she applies her powers to the grid.

The fourth Charge sees Fernando morph a symbol type into a powerful Wild. Finally, the last Charge feature sees Jean Peal capture symbols and duplicate them to make winning Clusters.

The player collects between 35 and 50 of Scylla and Don Croco’s symbols – they can unlock the five Free Spin tiers. As players clear more and more symbols, each new threshold unlocks a dynamic range of Free Spins-themed rewards. Throughout the Free Spins, players are also given the opportunity to Gamble their winnings. The player can either stick with what they’ve already achieved or take a risky but rewarding gamble mirroring the narrative’s thrilling questline.

Eagle-eyed fans may find the Free Spins reminiscent of the Play’n GO classic Viking Runecraft (2017). Symbols can also be returned to the grid after Free Spins for a second opportunity to increase player win potential.

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy said: “Hugo Legacy is a truly ambitious slot. This game rewards fans with cool nods and references to characters from across the Hugo character roster, bringing back memorable faces from the original Hugo (2016), as well as Hugo 2 (2017), Hugo Goal (2018) and Hugo’s Adventure (2019).“

“Because it’s Hugo the Troll’s 30th birthday, it’s only right we honour the IP, his multi-media franchise and his slots with this truly dynamic title. The Charge features and character-specific abilities are truly terrific.”