Play’n GO breaks new ground with land-based launch

One of the world’s most popular online slot games, Book of Dead, makes UK land-based debut via William Hill’s retail estate

Press release.- Play’n GO has today (July 5) announced that the popular online slot game, Book of Dead, is now live in a UK land-based setting for the very first time.

In a partnership that underscores the Swedish company’s continued drive to innovate, and its commitment to the UK gaming market, Book of Dead can now be found on fixed odds betting terminals (FOBTs) across William Hill’s UK retail estate. The rollout has taken place across roughly 100 of William Hill’s stores, with a view to a 100 per cent rollout in the coming weeks.

This new framework built by Play’n GO will, in time, allow the rollout of all games in the Swedish company’s portfolio to the retail space, without the need for an internet connection.

Play’n GO released more than 50 new slot titles in the past year and boasts more than 300 titles in its portfolio including recent UK favourites Boat Bonanza and Legion Gold. William Hill’s UK estate has more than 5,800 FOBT machines across its more than 1,450 shops.

Johan Törnqvist, CEO and co-founder, of Play’n GO said: “This is a significant day in the history of our company and a testament to the hard work and expertise of everyone at Play’n GO. The convergence between the online and land-based gaming parts of our industry has been long overdue, and I’m excited to see the world’s most popular online slot game, Book of Dead, make its long-awaited UK land-based debut.”

See also: Giovanni Ferraro, Play’n GO: “We have a clear goal to establish new partnerships”

And he added: “But this is only the start. There is a wealth of opportunities to bring the very best of igaming to other land-based settings, especially in the fast-changing US marketplace. However, there won’t be an industry in the future if we don’t provide amazing entertainment in a fun and safe environment. William Hill believes just as strongly in this as we do, and I’m sure this land-based partnership will be a long and fruitful one.”

Ian Millman, UK gaming director, William Hill, added: “We are always looking for opportunities to innovate to be able to provide the best gaming experience we can for our customers – this is a fantastic example of that.”

And he added: “I’m sure customers right across the UK will enjoy taking Rich Wilde on an adventure to find the Book of Dead, just as they have in our online space for many years We can think of no better partner than Play’n GO, who share our passion for responsible gaming and entertainment, to drive innovation through the gaming industry together.”

Outside of the traditional iGaming space, Play’n GO titles were only previously available on cruise ships, where Book of Dead was a fan favourite too.

This new partnership is the first time the company’s titles will be available in a traditional retail setting.