Play’n GO cause a panda-monium in their latest release, Pandastic Adventure 

Uncover ancestral treasures in this dynamic 5×3 game, featuring a x6,500 Max Win Multiplier.

Press release.- Join Bao Yun on his quest to retrieve the lost treasures of his ancestors in Play’n GO’s latest animal slot, Pandastic Adventure.

In this dynamic 5×3 online slot, players will join Bao Yun on his quest to uncover lost treasure. With a gold talisman passed down through generations – it’s up to players to aid him on his quest to the magical temple. As this is a Play’n GO animal slot inspired by the East, be sure to expect lush backdrops, immersive features and charming gameplay.

Pandastic Adventure features several exciting gameplay elements, such as a powerful Max Win Multiplier of x6,500, Upgrades, Free Spins, and a potential-filled Bonus Round.

During the Journey to the Temple Free Spins, players can collect wilds to increase instant prizes and advance to the Temple Treasure Bonus Round. Once in the Bonus Round, players must collect eight wilds to activate the Hold and Spin feature. This feature offers regular prizes and the chance to win mini to major prizes.

Fans might find Pandastic Adventure reminiscent of 2023 animal slot greats such as Rascal Riches and Colt Lightning – with its endearing storyline, kooky characters and powerful Multiplier.

Setting-wise Pandastic Adventure is similar to Temple of Prosperity and Tale of Kyubiko as the trio of slots pull from East Asian culture and mythology and transports it to the igaming realm.

Games Ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin said: “We’re kicking off 2024 with a bang. Pandastic Adventure is a slot that really represents our creative aspirations for the new year. With rich lore to pull from – this title’s punchy visuals, transforming symbols, and x6500 Max Win Multiplier are truly fantastic.”

With plenty of dynamic features, upgrades and a Bonus Round – Pandastic Adventure is set to be a Play’n GO classic.