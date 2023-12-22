Play’n GO launches exclusive Detroit Red Wings game in partnership with PokerStars in Michigan 

The provider has announced a unique partnership with PokerStars to release a game for the NHL team, the Detroit Red Wings.

Press release.- Play’n GO has announced a unique partnership with PokerStars in Michigan to release a game for the NHL team, the Detroit Red Wings. The game will be exclusive to PokerStars players in the state of Michigan, and with a strong track record of success between both companies in the US and Europe, is tipped to be a roaring success.

Play’n GO has a close partnership with PokerStars globally, and the opportunity to partner with the tier-one operator to create the exclusive game arose earlier this year, from which point Play’n GO’s world-famous game designers set to work.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer, Play’n GO said: “The opportunity to team up with PokerStars to design a game for the Detroit Red Wings was very appealing to us from day one, and we’re very pleased with the final product. Game design is at the heart of our success globally, and we’re proud to have been given this opportunity. We’re confident that PokerStars players in Michigan will love this game featuring their home-state hockey team, and we of course wish the Red Wings every success for the remainder of the season.”

See also: Play’n GO announces exclusive US launch of Piggy Blitz with BetMGM

Brent Rovner, PokerStars Casino director of North America said: “This exclusive partnership with Play’n GO to create a custom game for the Detroit Red Wings is a testament to PokerStars’ commitment to providing our players with the most innovative and engaging gaming experiences. We’re confident that this game will be a hit with our Michigan players, and we’re excited to see them cheer on their favorite team while enjoying this exciting new game.”