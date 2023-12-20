Play’n GO expands Italian presence with William Hill partnership 

This announcement signals a firm commitment to the Italian market from both Play’n GO and William Hill.

Press release.- Play’n GO, the world’s leading casino entertainment provider, has today announced a partnership with the Italian arm of William Hill, expanding the company’s presence in the region.

Play’n GO and William Hill’s relationship is well-established globally, and earlier this year the two announced an industry-first with the installment of “Book of Dead” in William Hill FOBTs across the UK, a move which has proven highly successful.

With this latest announcement, William Hill players in Italy will gain access to Play’n GO’s entire catalogue of games, including classics such as Book of Dead, Rise of Olympus, and Tome of Madness.

This announcement signals a firm commitment to the Italian market from both Play’n GO and William Hill, and promises to provide an elevated gaming experience for Italian players.

Michele Stefanelli, Sales Leader, LATAM and Southern Europe, Play’n GO said: “The Italian market is very important to Play’n GO, and we’re pleased to continue our growth in the region with William Hill, who we’ve already had enormous success with around the world. We’re committed to providing Italian players with the best online casino experience possible, and this partnership with William Hill is another big step in that direction.

“We’re confident that William Hill’s Italian players will love the opportunity to engage with our content, and we look forward to many years of success together.”

Valerio Micchio, head of Commercial at William Hill Italy added: “We’re excited to add Play’n GO games to our portfolio, and view them as a natural partner to expand our presence in the region. Our already-existing relationship points towards further success here in Italy, and we’re pleased to welcome a company who are as equally committed as we are to providing a safe, exciting experience to players everywhere.”