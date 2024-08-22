Play’n GO introduces its latest online slot, Ankh of Anubis Awakening

Play’n GO unleashes Anubis’ power in a thrilling Egyptian slot sequel.

Press release.- Get ready for an epic adventure with Play’n GO‘s latest online slot, Ankh of Anubis Awakening. This dynamic 5-reel sequel slot transports players to a futuristic Egypt, where Anubis returns with newfound powers to lead his kingdom to reel glory.

In Ankh of Anubis Awakening, players journey to a high-tech Egyptian landscape along the Nile River. The game follows Anubis, the God of the Underworld, as he harnesses the power of the Ankh, facing challenges and uncovering treasures hidden within the city.

Unleash the power of the Gods with the Anubis Wilds feature, which can be randomly triggered during any regular spin. Wilds are added to the reels, increasing the player’s chances of landing winning combinations and fusing the narrative into the game mechanics.

Players can also activate the terrific hieroglyphic Anubis Re-Spins when the Ankh and Wild symbols appear on non-winning spins. All Wilds are held on the reels during the Re-Spins and expand vertically to cover the entire reel, maximising the overall win potential.

Trigger Free Spins by landing three or more sandy Scatter symbols.

Players can win up to 20 Free Spins depending on the number of Scatters. During Free Spins, collect five Ankh symbols to receive Anubis Wilds, which are added to the reels, and trigger Anubis Re-Spins for even more chances to win.

Fans of the original Ankh of Anubis (2019) will love this sequel, as will those who enjoyed the sand-swept high octane gameplay of Oasis of Dead (2024), Pilgrim of Dead (2023) and Scroll of Seth (2023). The game’s cutting-edge graphics and dynamic animations create a visually stunning experience that blends ancient mythology with futuristic elements, capturing the grandeur of Anubis’ kingdom.

Games ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin, said: “Ankh of Anubis Awakening takes the excitement of our Egyptian-themed slots to new heights. With innovative features like Anubis Wilds and Anubis Re-Spins, this game offers players an electrifying gameplay experience.”

Ankh of Anubis Awakening promises thrilling gameplay and rich rewards, making it a must-play for slot enthusiasts and casual gamers alike. After all, this game isn’t just great, it’s sand-tastic.