Play’n GO announces partnership with US operator Stardust Casino

This partnership is another significant milestone on Play’n GO’s journey in the US.

Play’n GO content is now live with Boyd Interactive-owned brand Stardust in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Press release.- Play’n GO has announced today (November 25) a new US operator partnership with Stardust Casino.

Stardust Casino, owned by Boyd Interactive, will now host Play’n GO content in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, meaning Stardust Casino players in these states will now have access to classic Play’n GO titles such as Piggy Blitz, Fire Joker, and Colt Lightning.

Play’n GO entered New Jersey in September 2022, and entered Pennsylvania earlier this year, making a total of five states where it is licensed as a games provider.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer at Play’n GO, commented, “It’s great to join forces with Stardust Casino in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, two of our most important markets globally, not just in the US. The Stardust Casino brand goes back decades in the gaming landscape of the United States, and the introduction of our games to their platform is an exciting prospect for both businesses.

“Play’n GO is the world’s leading casino entertainment provider. We set the industry standard for game content and innovation. This partnership is another significant milestone on our journey in the US, and our focus now turns to unlock the full potential of this partnership for both Play’n GO and Stardust Casino.”

Alexander Angelo, CRM director, Stardust Casino, added “We’re equally enthusiastic to welcome Play’n GO to the Stardust Casino family, and we’re excited to introduce our players in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to some classic Play’n GO games. We’re determined to offer our players the best online casino gaming experience possible, so adding Play’n GO’s games to our portfolio of over 200 online games was a no-brainer. We’re looking forward to many years of success together.”