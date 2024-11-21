Gaming on the rise in Pennsylvania: revenue reaches $496.6m in October

Revenue increased by 2.8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $496.6m in October. That’s a 2.8 per cent increase compared to October 2023, but a 7 per cent decrease compared to September. Tax revenue generated through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $209.1m.

Retail slots revenue increased 4.2 per cent year-on-year to $200.6m, while retail table games revenue decreased by 9.2 per cent to $73.9m.

See also: Pennsylvania gaming regulator renews licence for Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino

According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s report, the online gaming segment saw revenue increase 22.1 per cent to $189m. Online slot revenue reached $140.8m, while internet table games revenue was $45.9m and online poker revenue $2.2m.

The sports wagering handle was $858.1m, 3.5 per cent above October 2023. Revenue decreased 43 per cent year-on-year to $27.3m. Online sports betting generated $25.4m in revenue and retail wagering $1.9m.