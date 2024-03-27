Play’n GO awarded Pennsylvania licence 

Play’n GO is set to release more than 50 online slot titles in 2024.

Play’n GO maintains its momentum in the USA and is set to enter the third largest iGaming market in Pennsylvania, with a Delaware licence also awarded.

Press release.- Play’n GO has continued on its upward trajectory in North America by landing its latest US iGaming licences and will soon supply its award-winning content portfolio to operators and players in Pennsylvania and Delaware.

These licences are the fifth and sixth obtained by the Swedish gaming giants in the USA, following New Jersey, Michigan, West Virginia, and Connecticut.

Play’n GO has taken a dual-pronged approach to its strategy in North America, with these US licences being complimented by the company’s success north of the border in Canada, where Play’n GO was one of the first suppliers to be licensed to supply slot games in the province of Ontario.

Although early in its American journey, Play’n GO games such as Piggy Blitz, make regular appearances in the top 15 most popular titles in all of North America.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer for Play’n GO, said: “Play’n GO content is the most conducive to player retention across the industry. With player acquisition costs sky high in the US, we’re pleased to be able to offer operators in Pennsylvania access to our content which will keep players coming back for more.

“We are determined to be the number one casino gaming supplier in every regulated market in the world, and given that we are thriving in more than 25 jurisdictions around the world where we have a licence, we fully expect a similar success story in Pennsylvania in the coming years.”

