PlayMeTech buys stake in igaming operator Alphabook

The prop trading firm is expanding into igaming

UK.- The prop trading firm PlayMeTech has announced its expansion into igaming by purchasing a stake in the online sportsbook and casino operator, Alphabook.

Alphabook was launched just last year as a crypto-friendly igaming platform but has expanded rapidly, now offering more than 750 sports betting markets and thousands of casino games.

PlayMeTech group CEO Mark Kozyritskiy said: “On behalf of the whole operation, we are excited to support Alphabook’s UX experts with our trading resources, to further scale and deliver the most rewarding gaming platform, built around serving Alphabook’s growing betting communities.”

Alphabook has also announced that it has signed the UFC’s Ilia Topuria as a brand ambassador.

It said: “Ilia is an extremely humble and respectful individual who always remembers where he came from, through hard work and determination. He has always put his community ahead of himself and is a true reflection of our company’s values. He is also a notorious knockout artist.”

Topuria, an unbeaten featherweight, said: “Alphabook supports the next generations and takes care of its existing communities, which is aligned with my objectives in the MMA world and everyday life.

“It’s crypto friendly, which allows users to deposit and withdraw in their preferred cryptocurrency, and this is not a feature that many companies on the market have. The platform is fast and easy to use, and I’m a strong believer in not over-complicating things.”

