Tatiana Bayanova, MegaPari: “We anticipate a rise in the percentage of customers using mobile applications and crypto wallets”

Exclusive interview.- Tatiana Bayanova, head of Public Relations at MegaPari, discussed with Focus Gaming News her role in creating a loyal audience through effective social media activity, the feedback from the clients and also how is developing the concept of “responsible gambling.”

Brand social media activity. Is it possible to gain a loyal audience there in 2023?

Certainly. Effective social media activity for a brand can attract and retain a loyal audience through targeted content, contests, and engaging updates. Alternatively, brands can attract audiences to their social media channels through advertising and targeted campaigns before eventually leading them to the brand itself.

How do you manage to handle negative feedback from clients?

First of all, we have managed to expand our presence on all key services where customers leave feedback about the platform. This allows us to keep our reputation under control and react to negative reviews in a timely manner. Secondly, many departments are involved in reputation management – the primary task is to gather all available information about the case. As a rule, this is the key to success – careful communication between departments, and the ability to trace the customer’s path to the negative experience.

Personally, I am convinced that brands need to reduce the distance between the brand and the end customer – that’s why our customers not only receive answers with a direct resolution to the issue but also have the opportunity to contact a manager or communicate with a reactive group working with negative reviews directly. It is also worth mentioning our VIP program for customers – players have the opportunity to stay in touch with a manager 24/7, get answers to their questions, or discuss ways to resolve complex cases in the most beneficial way for both parties. In general, I would say that our strategy is built on the desire to personalise the process of handling objections. Our goal is to show the customer that they are primarily communicating with people who care.

Influencers as ambassadors – do you find it effective?

In my opinion, using influencers as brand ambassadors can be an effective strategy for increasing brand awareness. However, it is important to set the right goals and expectations. We are not simply looking for bloggers who will create posts and videos according to a set advertising package. Rather, we are looking for creators who are passionate about becoming the face of our brand, who are proactive, and who have ideas and a willingness to invest in a long-term partnership for additional popularity and benefits from the company.

What trends do you observe in online gambling in 2023? How are player preferences changing?

We anticipate a rise in the percentage of customers using mobile applications and crypto wallets for deposits and withdrawals. Additionally, many grey markets are seeking to legalize gambling, and we may see a positive trend in this direction as early as this year.

Regarding trends in the gaming industry, we can expect to see the emergence of new virtual reality (VR) based games and brands attempting to develop web 3.0 projects.

Do you feel that society’s attitude towards gambling has changed?

Absolutely! In many countries, this type of activity is being legalized through state regulation. Having a license increases customer trust and clears the market of fraudulent companies. The concept of “responsible gambling” is also developing. At Megapari, we want our project to be a pleasant and profitable entertainment for our customers. However, since gambling always involves risks, we are ready to take all possible actions to ensure a fair and safe gambling experience for all customers.