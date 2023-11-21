PlayAGS opens slot room at Miccosukee Casino & Resort in Florida

The room offers 33 of AGS’s titles.

US.- PlayAGS has unveiled its branded slot room at Miccosukee Casino & Resort in Miami, Florida. The space offers 33 AGS titles, including Rakin’ Bacon and Rakin’ Bacon Deluxe games. The space features a neon selfie wall, a floor-to-ceiling mural with floating pigs, and LED billboard-wrapped entrances.

Julia Boguslawski, AGS chief marketing officer, said: “The idea behind ‘Hog Heaven’ was to create a fun environment for players at Miccosukee to enjoy their favorite games and introduce social elements like a selfie wall to keepsake and share their experience at the property.

“We didn’t want to just put a bunch of AGS games in a room; we wanted to be very intentional in creating a unique experience for players and immerse them into the games. From the first release of Rakin’ Bacon in 2018, we found that players really enjoyed the game mechanics and immediately took a strong liking to the pig, Cornsquealius. As we continue to release more variations and brand extensions of Rakin’ Bacon, we want to continue growing its fanbase and create new ways for players to interact with the game.”

Brad Rhines, general manager of Miccosukee Casino & Resort, added: “We are proud to partner with AGS to bring this innovative, fun, and first-to-market zone to South Florida. The energy of the room and the excitement of the interactive AGS game themes have transformed an ordinary space into an extraordinary one, and our guests have responded overwhelmingly.”

In September, PlayAGS received licence approval to offer its electronic gaming machines and table products to casino operators in the US states of Colorado and Missouri.

Seminole Tribe to launch sports betting in Florida in December

Sports betting is expected to arrive in Florida next month, after nearly two years in limbo. The Seminole tribe of Florida has set out plans to launch sports betting, roulette and craps at all six of its casinos across the state in December.

The new gambling options were granted to the Seminole under a compact the tribe agreed to with the state in 2021. That agreement included the rights to statewide online sports betting sites, which was challenged in the courts and continues to be fought over, although the U.S. Supreme Court recently declined to pause the arrangement any longer.