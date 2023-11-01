Seminole Tribe to launch sports betting in Florida in December

The Seminole tribe of Florida has set out plans to begin taking sports bets.

US.- Sports betting is expected to arrive in Florida next month, after nearly two years in limbo. The Seminole tribe of Florida has set out plans to launch sports betting, roulette and craps at all six of its casinos across the state in December.

The new gambling options were granted to the Seminole under a compact the tribe agreed to with the state in 2021. That agreement included the rights to statewide online sports betting sites, which was challenged in the courts and continues to be fought over, although the U.S. Supreme Court recently declined to pause the arrangement any longer.

This so-called “new era in Florida gaming” is set to take place in December with star-studded celebrations as the tribe launches craps, roulette and sports betting at all six Seminole Casinos, the group announced.

Craps, roulette and sports betting will launch on December 7 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood and Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will follow a day later.

The final two properties – Seminole Casino Immokalee and Seminole Brighton Casino – will go live on December 11. The tribe will host a series of events to mark the occasion, with further details being announced in due course.

“The Seminole Tribe thanks the State of Florida, the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Department of Justice for defending our Compact. By working together, the Tribe, the State and the federal government achieved a historic legal victory,” Marcellus Osceola Jr., chairman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida said in a statement.

Florida governor DeSantis also welcomed the plans, saying the launch will support the state moving forward: “The new initiative will create jobs, increase tourism and provide billions in added revenue for our state,” DeSantis said. “I was proud to work with the tribe on our historic gaming compact and I look forward to its full implementation.”

“This is a historic milestone that immediately puts Florida in the same league with the world’s great gaming destinations,” added Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming, chairman of Hard Rock International.