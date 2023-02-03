Planet Sport aims to expand betting content after Tipstrr acquisition

Planet Sport will showcase its betting partners across Tipstrr.

UK.- Planet Sport has announced plans to increase its betting content after its acquisition of the sports betting tips provider Tipstrr. The media group, which owns Football365, Teamtalk and PlanetF1.com, is to develop Tipstrr’s product suite and cross-promote it across its brands.

It said the acquisition will boost its ability to provide expert insights, live coverage and content for all major sports to a monthly audience of 20 million and to its business-to-business clients. It said it will integrate Tipstrr’s tools to strengthen its betting content and data and will showcase Planet Sport betting partners on the service.

Barrie Jarrett, chief executive of Planet Sport, said: “We have been following Tipstrr for a while and had previously identified them as a great fit to enhance Planet Sport’s B2C and B2B offerings in and around the sports betting market.

“We are delighted to now welcome [founder] Damien Fearn and the great Tipstrr team to Planet Sport and we are looking forward to the acquisition delivering further growth for the business in 2023.”

Tipstrr founder Damien Fearn said: “At Tipstrr we’ve always focussed on creating great products and tools in the sports betting industry. Joining Planet Sport allows us to reach a much wider audience and offer genuine value to more sports fans across the globe.

“The fit between the two companies was clear, even very early on in our discussions. The Tipstrr team and I are looking forward to growing as part of the Planet Sport network.”

