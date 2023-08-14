Pitch! and Norths Collective provoke innovation at Regulating the Game Sydney 2024

The Regulating the Game team is getting ready for its first London event.

Regulating the Game launches a new event Pitch! @RTG to stimulate innovation and inspire compliance in the gambling industry.

Press release.- The Regulating the Game conference is hitting its stride and emerging as a must-attend gambling law and regulation conference with its focus on confronting challenges, informing policy discourse, cultivating curiosity and critical thinking, contesting ideas and motivating the sector towards continual improvement and ethical leadership.

The Regulating the Game team is getting ready for its first London event on 25 – 29 September and planning is well underway for the next Sydney conference in March next year.

Pitch! @RTG is a new event being launched at the Regulating the Game London conference in September and is dedicated to platforming leading-edge products and approaches that can uplift capability, improve outcomes and introduce efficiency by tackling regulatory friction and challenges, inspiring compliance, provoking innovation and fostering ethical leadership.

It’s also an opportunity to share novel research that can bridge policy into practice to make real-world improvements in policy and supervisory approaches, as well as initiatives that nurture ethical leadership, improve safer gambling outcomes and harden the sector against money laundering and financial crime.

Paul Newson, director at Regulating the Game, said: “Pitch! @RTG is an awakening for the sector designed to provoke innovation, inspire compliance and excite the industry towards outstanding compliance and regulatory outcomes. We are launching Pitch! in London and are also now calling for applications for Pitch! at Regulating the Game Sydney in March next year. We are immensely excited to celebrate innovation designed to uplift and invigorate the sector and thrilled the event has generated a terrific buzz already for the London launch.

We are thrilled that Norths Collective has come onboard as the event sponsor and is going to share its digital transformation story and how it advances sustainable industry and better outcomes for members.”

Luke Simmons, chief executive officer, Norths Collective, said: “Next year we are taking Pitch! @RTG all the way to the top of the new Salesforce Tower overlooking Sydney Harbour whilst enjoying warm hospitality from Norths Collective Catering & Events.

“In collaboration with our strategic partner Salesforce in their new unique location, we will kick off the night with hosts Jason Hincks, Industry Solutions & Strategy Director, Nonprofit at Salesforce and Norths Collective’s Robert Lopez GM of CX, Brand & Innovation.

“Our hosts will open the event with a talk about how the two organisations are working together to implement innovative products and leverage system integrations to drive efficiency and a centralised view of the customer where integrated data practices equip and foster team curiosity and alertness to member welfare, encouraged by our commitment to a proactive compliance culture and ethical leadership.”

Applications are now open for Pitch! @RTG Sydney running 10 – 15 March 2024. We are inviting applications from organisations and individuals interested in delivering short quickfire pitches to stimulate innovation, inspire compliance and showcase ethical leadership as part of this exciting networking event.

To submit an application or for more information head to the website and submit your pitch now! Further information can be found at https://www.regulatingthegame.com/pitch-rtg