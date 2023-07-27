Batter up AXES.ai joins Pitch! @RTG London

AXES.ai, a cloud-based information casino management system, will be presenting at the Pitch! networking event at the Regulating the Game London conference.

Press release.- September 2023 will see London’s first Regulating the Game conference. The hugely successful immersive 5- day program is already well-established in Australia and focuses on leading-edge research, regulatory policy and practice and ethical leadership in the gambling sector.

Pitch! is a new networking event as part of the Regulating the Game London conference focused on platforming leading-edge products and approaches that can uplift capability, improve outcomes and introduce efficiency by tackling compliance and regulatory friction and challenges and fostering ethical leadership.

AXES.ai, founded over 10 years ago, is a cloud-based information casino management system. It provides real-time actionable intelligence, and cashless, and enhanced player engagement solutions to clients in more than 40 countries. The AXES ingenuity lies in the potency of real-time, fine granular big data. It empowers correlations between functionalities and applications to interact seamlessly to make real-time decisions, enhance player protection, and boost performance. By leveraging the strength of artificial intelligence, AXES.ai seeks to make the Land-Based Gambling Industry safer and more fun by analysing patterns and recommending actions to empower the elimination of addiction and curtailing money laundering activities.

Paul Newson, principal Senet advisory, said: “Pitch! @RTG is being launched at the London conference and we are immensely excited to platform leading-edge products and ideas and celebrate innovation in the sector with some fantastic firms lined up to deliver quick-fire talks. Pitch! is a key networking event during the conference and has generated a terrific buzz with a strong interest to secure a pitch. Make sure you don’t miss out on this inaugural event and get your expression of interest in now and secure your conference tickets.”

Earle G. Hall, President and CEO, AXES.ai, said: “It was a real thrill to be selected for Pitch! @RTG London. This event offers an incredible platform for AXES.ai to teach the future how to manage land-based gambling more effectively.

“Regulators will see that technology can predict and prevent danger and harm and we are grateful to the RTG team for working relentlessly to organize such a prestigious event.”

Pitches! already announced include Maris Catania, Safer Gambling consultant, SGCertified, Tony Walker, head of Financial Services & Gambling at Armalytix, Robin Paine and Laura Bedborough of ClientScan, and Shelley Langan-Newton, CEO of the tech company SQR Group Limited with more firms to be announced in coming weeks.

Submissions are still open for organisations or individuals seeking to present innovative ideas, products and services at the Pitch! @RTG London event to key figures within the global gambling industry. Head to the website and apply to pitch now! Further information can be found at https://www.regulatingthegame.com/pitch-rtg

Paul Newson is a principal at Senet Advisory. Paul was formerly responsible for public policy and regulation of liquor, gambling and racing in NSW as Deputy Secretary in the NSW Department of Industry until mid-2019.

Paul is a former President and Patron of the International Association of Gaming Regulators and a former Trustee of the NSW Responsible Gambling Fund.

Regulating The Game is an immersive, 5-day gambling regulation conference structured to build individual and organisational capability, deepen sector knowledge and advanced thinking and discussion about contemporary best practices in gambling regulation. It is in its third year and attracts attendees from around the world.