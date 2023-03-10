Senet takes “Regulating the Game” to London

Regulating the Game conference will be held in London in September 2023.

Press release.- Two powerful keynote addresses from gaming industry heavyweights have capped off a massive week in Sydney with the closing of the 2023 Regulating the Game conference.

Chief executive officer of the VGCCC Annette Kimmett AM, opened the event and spoke of a new regulatory posture and increased expectations of the industry, while Adam Rytenskild CEO and MD Tabcorp criticised the uneven playing field with his competitors and made a commitment to end prime time advertising.

Each day at Regulating the Game focused on different issues facing regulators and the gambling industry. The first day of the conference focused on regulatory updates and expectations while the second day shifted toward detailed discussions of anti-money laundering practices. Innovation was a recurring theme, particularly in safer gambling practices.

A standout presentation was the DeepAR model showcased by Sarah McWhirter from Sportsbet designed to enable targeted real-time safer gambling interventions.

Discussion, insights and exchange of views at the conference benefitted from the strong representation of Australian regulators including senior representatives from Victoria, Western Australia, Northern Territory and NSW. Representatives from international markets including Malta, Singapore and Papua New Guinea, were also to present and discuss best-practice models.

Regulating the Game was all about uplifting capability and cultivating compliance orientation and leadership and we were impressed by the strong attendance from the sector including major operators such as Crown Resorts, Sky City, Marina Bay Sands, The Lottery Company, Entain, Sportsbet, Endeavour Group, LexisNexis, Gaming Laboratories International and many leading registered clubs.

The marque event for the conference was the Gala Dinner at Nour in Surry Hills on Thursday evening. Paul Newson, principal at Senet spoke at the dinner and stated that “there has been a seismic shift in regulatory settings and community and government sentiment.

“It is inarguable that the baseline declared by Commissioner Hayne at the Financial Services Royal Commission of ‘obey the law’ is now fundamentally inadequate for the sector and ‘going above and beyond’ must underlie the strategic approach and direction of the industry going forward and be at the centre of everything operators do.”

Due to the overwhelming success of Sydney’s Regulating the Game, Senet and the International Center for Gaming Regulation are bringing the event to London in late September 2023.

Already locked in, speakers including chairwoman Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin of ANJ, the French National Gambling Authority, Leanne Oxley, director of enforcement for the UK Gambling Commission, Andrew Lyman executive director and Gambling Commissioner, Gibraltar as well as Cathy Judd-Stein, chair of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

We will also shortly start planning for Regulating the Game Sydney 2024 to ensure we build on the knowledge and conversations from this year, and continue to introduce emerging research, thinking and innovation in regulatory policy and practices as well as encourage discussion about how best to invigorate safe secure, innovative and sustainable industry.

Regulating the Game is focused on building regulatory capability through expert content and thought leadership, facilitating discussion and debate about public policy and industry practices, encouraging curiosity and critical thinking, a contest of ideas, sharing insights and motivating appetite for continuous improvement and regulatory and sector leadership.

Senet is Australia’s leading specialist gambling law, regulatory and compliance advisory.

Paul Newson is a principal at Senet and leads the advisory practice. Paul was formerly responsible for public policy and regulation of liquor and gambling in NSW as Deputy Secretary in the NSW Department of Industry until mid-2019. Paul is a former President of the International Association of Gaming Regulators and former Trustee of the NSW Responsible Gambling Fund.

Regulating The Game is a prestigious, 5-day gambling regulation education program structured to build individual and organisational capability, deepen sector knowledge and advanced thinking and discussion about contemporary best practices in gambling regulation. It is in its second year and attracts attendees from around the world.