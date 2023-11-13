PIN-UP Global is among the participants of SiGMA Europe 2023

SiGMA Europe 2023 will be held from November 14 to 16 in Malta.

PIN-UP Global is to participate in one of the most anticipated conferences in the world of gambling – SiGMA Europe 2023.

Press release.- PIN-UP Global, a full-cycle ecosystem with in-house products and services for the gaming industry: software development, customer service, management, marketing, legal and financial support, and much more, is ready to attend SiGMA Europe 2023.

Around 800 world-class operators and more than 25,000 delegates are expected to attend this year’s exhibition which will bring together world leaders in sports betting and igaming for productive networking, exchange of experience and presentation of their successful cases.

PIN-UP brand at SiGMA EUROPE 2023 will be represented by corporate stand #1154 and a delegation ready to meet potential partners – companies that own various traffic volumes, game and payment providers, and developers of innovative services.

Industry professionals who are in search of new career prospects will be able to get information about available vacancies from the HR team of the ecosystem or leave their contacts via a chatbot.

SiGMA Awards ceremony will be held to recognize the achievements of operators and their partners, the best solutions in the field of payments and marketing, software development and data handling, as well as specialists who show impressive results in the field of gambling and betting.

PIN-UP is expected to take home its award. The brand is represented in several categories at once.

Today PIN-UP Global is represented in six countries (Cyprus, Ukraine, Poland, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Peru), has more than 2200 employees, and operates in eight different areas – PIN-UP.TECH, PIN-UP.BUSINESS, PIN-UP.CRM, PIN-UP.TRAFFIC, PIN-UP.PLAY, PIN-UP.CARE, PIN-UP.TEAM, PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS.