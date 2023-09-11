PIN-UP wins in two categories at SiGMA Balkans & CIS Awards 2023

PIN-UP confirmed its leading positions in the global market and took two wins at once.

The ceremony to award the best representatives of the gambling industry took place on September 4 in Cyprus at the SiGMA Balkans & CIS 2023 conference.

Press release.- One of the main events of this year’s gambling industry was the SiGMA Balkans & CIS 2023 conference, which was attended by 12,000 delegates from over 700 companies.

The event brought together the industry’s leading players and innovators to discuss gambling industry trends and identify market leaders in different categories. One of the conference participants, PIN-UP, won in two categories: WORKPLACE OF THE YEAR — PIN-UP Global, MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR — PIN-UP Partner

Eman Pulis, founder & CEO of Sigma Group, commented: “In each of the SiGMA Balkans & CIS Awards nominations we are used to recognizing those who really drive the industry forward: innovation, implementation of the best solutions and the ability to be a trendsetter in the industry are the hallmarks of PIN-UP. That’s why their victory in two nominations at once was not a surprise to me, it was expected.”

Marina Ilina, CEO of PIN-UP Global, added: “Each new award confirms that our expertise and rapid pace of development is recognized and appreciated by industry leaders — this motivates us to grow and become even stronger. We are planning to expand the geography of the ecosystem and move forward.

“We are grateful to the organizers of SiGMA Balkans & CIS 2023 for recognizing PIN-UP among the best representatives of the market.”

PIN-UP Global – a full-cycle ecosystem with its own products and services for the gaming industry: software development, customer service, management, marketing, legal and financial support and much more – is among the participants.

Today PIN-UP Global is represented in six countries (Cyprus, Ukraine, Poland, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Peru), has more than 2000 employees, and operates in seven different areas – PIN-UP.TECH, PIN-UP.BUSINESS, PIN-UP.CRM, PIN-UP.TRAFFIC, PIN-UP.PLAY, PIN-UP.CARE, PIN-UP.TEAM.

SiGMA Balkans & CIS Awards 2023 is an annual award ceremony for the best representatives of the gambling industry, which takes place within the framework of the conference with the same name. The winners are selected by voting.