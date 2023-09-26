Marina Ilina, CEO of PIN-UP Global, honoured with the “Leader of the Year” award

PIN-UP operates in six countries in seven different areas.

The executive was recognised by the SBC Awards 2023.

Press release.- The final day of the SBC Summit Barcelona featured an awards ceremony honouring the best representatives of the betting and gambling industry. In this context, Marina Ilina, the founder of PIN-UP Global brand, was honoured with the “Leader of the Year” award.

SBC Summit is an annual conference where the top operators of igaming and Sports Betting niche meet to discuss the future of the industry, share experiences and develop networking.

This year the event was held in Barcelona, where it could gather about 15,000 gambling professionals from 350 companies, as well as more than 450 speakers. The conference ended with the traditional awards ceremony for market leaders in various categories.

Marina Ilina, CEO of PIN-UP Global, said: “The award at SBC Summit Barcelona is a recognition of leadership, expertise and experience gained over many years. This is the result of continuous efforts, and not only my personal ones: professionalism and proactivity of the team is the best motivation for every leader.

“Together we offer the most effective solutions to our partners and clients, and of course, we will continue further development and scaling of the ecosystem.”

See also: PIN-UP wins in two categories at SiGMA Balkans & CIS Awards 2023

PIN-UP is a full-cycle ecosystem with in-house products and services for the gambling industry. More than 2,000 professionals are engaged in software development, customer service, management, marketing, legal and financial support and much more.

Today, PIN-UP operates in six countries (Cyprus, Ukraine, Poland, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Peru) in seven different areas – PIN-UP.Tech, PIN-UP.Business, PIN-UP.CRM, PIN-UP.Traffic, PIN-UP.Play, PIN-UP.Care, PIN-UP.Team.