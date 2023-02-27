PGA Tour joins National Council on Problem Gambling’s Leadership Circle

PGA Tour will also launch marketing to support the NCPG’s Problem Gambling Awareness Month in March.

The PGA Tour has announced its support of the NCPG.

US.- The PGA Tour has announced that it has joined the Leadership Circle of the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG). It has also renewed its platinum membership with the national nonprofit advocate, which aims to mitigate gambling-related harm.

It will also launch a cross-platform marketing campaign in support of NCPG’s Problem Gambling Awareness Month in March. The campaign will be focused on problem gambling education and resources across a series of branded and other media channels.

The organisations that support the NCPG through Leadership Circle investments ensure the viability of overall operations, sustainability, future growth, and innovation.

Scott Warfield, VP of gaming at the PGA Tour, said: “Properly preparing and educating our fanbase on responsible gambling will always be a key focal point of our sports betting strategy at the PGA Tour. The National Council on Problem Gambling is committed to those same causes, and we are proud to join their Leadership Circle as we continue to promote the core values of responsible wagering.”

NCPG executive director Keith Whyte added: “We are grateful for the support of the PGA TOUR and look forward to continued collaboration as we work to provide golf fans across the country with responsible gambling education.

“The extensive reach of the PGA TOUR will increase public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of prevention, treatment & recovery services during Problem Gambling Awareness Month and throughout the year.”

Last year, the PGA Tour launched a digital campaign designed to educate golf fans and raise awareness of responsible sports betting practices. It formed part of the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) responsible gambling initiative, “Have a Game Plan, Bet Responsibly”.