PGA Tour joins AGA responsible gambling campaign

The campaign will run through September.

The new campaign will form part of the AGA’s responsible gambling initiative “Have a Game Plan, Bet Responsibly”.

US.- The PGA Tour has launched a digital campaign designed to educate golf fans and raise awareness of responsible sports betting practices. It will form part of the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) responsible gambling initiative, “Have a Game Plan, Bet Responsibly”.

The PGA’s campaign is set to launch ahead of the Tour Championship in Atlanta. The campaign will continue during AGA’s Responsible Gaming Education Month in September. The initiative intends to “promote gaming literacy and consumer education, elevate employee training, and work with partners to advance our understanding of responsible gambling.”

The Have A Game Plan campaign, which was launched by AGA in 2019, promotes four responsible gaming principles: setting a budget and sticking to it, keeping betting social, knowing the odds, and playing with trusted, regulated operators.

Bet365 has been named Official Betting Operator of the PGA Tour, in a content and marketing deal set to last through 2024. The deal is the PGA Tour’s first such deal outside of North America. Bet365 offers exclusive odds, leaderboards and player information in the UK, Ireland and Australia.

AGA applauds congressional letter calling for action on illegal sportsbook activity

In June, Bill Miller, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association (AGA), welcomed a congressional letter requesting a Department of Justice (DOJ) clampdown on illegal, offshore sports betting activities.

Twenty-eight members of Congress wrote a letter to Merrick Garland, Attorney General of the US Department of Justice, expressing their concern that offshore illegal gambling sites are thriving and are exposing US players to financial and cyber threats.

