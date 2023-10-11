PGA Tour and DraftKings to open DraftKings Sportsbook in Phoenix

The DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale will open to the public on October 20.

US.- PGA Tour and DraftKings have scheduled a ribbon cutting at the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale for October 19. The sportsbook in Phoenix, Arizona is to open to the public on October 20, pending regulatory approvals.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 1pm with executives from the PGA Tour and DraftKings. The ceremonial first bets will be placed by Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald and Councilwoman Tammy Caputi.

The 13,000-square-foot sportsbook includes 40 betting kiosks, seven ticket windows and 3,400 square feet of video walls. The dining area features a large central bar that opens to a patio with cabanas and firepits.

DraftKings and the PGA Tour held a groundbreaking ceremony in December. In 2021, Draftkings signed an agreement with the PGA Tour to become the first official betting operator for the World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and the Northern Trust PGA Tour golf events.

Arizona sports betting handle reaches $323.2m in July

Arizona’s sports betting handle was $323.2m in July. That’s 17.8 per cent less than in June ($393.2m) but up 11.3 per cent year-on-year. Online wagers totalled $320.2m, while the remaining $2.4m was spent betting at retail sportsbooks.

Sports bettors won $287.9m. Adjusted gross event wagering revenue was $34.6m, up 38.4 per cent compared to July 2022 and 24.9 per cent from June 2023. Revenue from online sports betting was $34.3m, while retail’s share was $151,222.