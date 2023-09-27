Arizona sports betting handle reaches $323.2m in July

The sports betting handle fell for the fourth consecutive month.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle was $323.2m in July. That’s 17.8 per cent less than in June ($393.2m) but up 11.3 per cent year-on-year. Online wagers totalled $320.2m, while the remaining $2.4m was spent betting at retail sportsbooks.

Sports bettors won $287.9m. Adjusted gross event wagering revenue was $34.6m, up 38.4 per cent compared to July 2022 and 24.9 per cent from June 2023. Revenue from online sports betting was $34.3m, while retail’s share was $151,222.

After discounting $7.7m in free bets and promotional credits – almost entirely from online betting – adjusted gross revenue was $26.8m. This was up 78.7 per cent from the same month in 2022 and 63.4 per cent from June 2023. Online sports betting generated $26.6m in adjusted revenue, while retail’s share amounted to $145,433.

The the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) has granted an event wagering operator licence to bet365 as the representative for the Ak-Chin Indian Community.