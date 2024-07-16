Peo Strömberg, Sweepium: “We pride ourselves on best-in-class operational services”

After succesful presences in Manila and Malta, Sweepium will attend iGB L!VE.

Sweepium’s Co-founder & CIO granted Focus Gaming News an interview in which he spoke about the beginnings of the company, its main challenges and the company’s presence at iGB L!VE.

Exclusive interview.- Sweepstakes platform & aggregator Sweepium has quickly become a significant force in the free-to-play casino game market. With increasing interest in sweep sites, more brands are looking to launch Sweepium’s platform and services to fully engage with a unique proposition and tap into a brand-new segment of players.

Focus Gaming News spoke with the company’s co-founder & CIO, Peo Strömberg about how the business started and learned it began by chance but is now entirely focused on providing the best in class service for partners with over 3,000+ converted games from 80+ Sweepstake providers.

Where did all this begin?

I was a wannabe musician but quickly realised that computer science was a better career choice. This was in the 2000s and after a couple of years of building mobile streaming services, I tried to place a bet on my phone but it wasn’t possible because Apple and Google blocked betting apps at that time.

I saw a business opportunity because there are always new ways to solve old problems. Here I am 15 years later, dipping my toes into all sorts of innovative technologies, such as Sweepstake platforms and crypto with a clear goal of stretching boundaries.

What inspired you to found Sweepium?

I started working for a US management consultant company based in Las Vegas two and a half years ago. I was its European rep, tasked with finding clients interested in the US sweepstakes market. I’d never heard about Sweepstakes before, so I took a crash course and realised that this is the future of gaming entertainment.

How did Sweepium go from concept to reality?

The main challenge was translating the local marketing laws into executable code. Regular real-money gaming is strictly limited to what the market licence stipulates you can and cannot do.

Sweepstakes, on the other hand, do not need a licence to be operational but you must still follow local marketing rules and regulations.

We’re a small, passionate team with more developers than staff in operations, so we’re currently focused on delivering the best sweeps and social experience in the industry from a tech perspective.

Aside from a robust platform, what’s Sweepium’s mission?

Clients come to us first and foremost looking to launch a sweeps site with the most entertaining games. To that end, we offer over 3,000 brilliant titles from more than 80 game providers. It’s the best possible game mix to give clients a competitive advantage from fun games and live to Esports and fast games.

We pride ourselves on best-in-class operational services and a fully optimised marketing lifecycle for all player needs.

How does Sweepium let businesses launch a new sweepstakes brand within just 6 to 8 weeks?

It all comes down to our cutting-edge platform and our framework. This allows us to offer our clients several standardised templates that meet the regulatory requirements depending on the local regulations.

Obviously, your clients can redesign the look and feel, but because it’s based on a template framework, it’s always legally compliant.

The other key point is that we offer comprehensive guidance, support, and team training, meaning new brands can quickly get up to speed. Because we aggregate the top available games, they don’t need the time and money to integrate game providers one by one.

We also operate seamlessly on all channels, so compatibility issues are one less headache for new brands to manage.

Even on the marketing side, we can help start-ups with strategic planning, campaign design, promotion and analytics.

Explain your dedication to Responsible Gambling

We feel this is especially important. Our commitment to responsible gambling is woven throughout our work and includes player controls, monitoring player activity, collaborating with partners to promote safe gambling, and continuous improvement.

We also conduct audits and seek regular feedback to ensure we are delivering on our responsible gambling strategy.

Will Sweepium be at iGB L!VE?

Our chief business development officer: Daniel Mitton and I will be in Amsterdam. We’d love to meet up if you’re considering launching a sweeps brand or if you want to discuss the current landscape.

We’ve attended successful similar events in Manila and Malta, so we know how important it can be to meet like-minded people. It’s always important to meet industry leaders, explore potential collaborations, and share visions for the future of sweepstakes and casino gaming.