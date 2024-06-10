Sweepium partners with Vividsoft to launch a new sweepstakes brand

The collaboration marks the launch of a new sweepstakes brand.

Press release.- Sweepium, a sweepstake platform and casino aggregator, has announced a strategic partnership with Vividsoft, a firm at the forefront of social casino gaming, “to broaden its products and give an unsurpassed gaming experience to players globally”. This collaboration marks the launch of a new sweepstakes brand, driven by Sweepium’s cutting-edge integration solutions and gaming offerings.

Vividsoft will launch its own sweepstakes brand as part of this creative agreement, leveraging Sweepium’s cutting-edge platform and aggregation services. According to the firm, this venture is a key milestone for Vividsoft, “demonstrating the company’s dedication to providing customers with unique and immersive gaming experiences”.

The new sweepstakes platform’s main key features:

1. Creative Sweepstakes Brand: Vividsoft’s sweepstakes brand, powered by Sweepium, is created to empower consumers around the world with innovative and entertaining gaming experiences.

2. Successful roll-out: Sweepium’s complete integration solution guarantees that consumers have easy access to a variety of games and promotions, improving their overall sweepstakes experience.

3. Full Insights and Support: Sweepium’s Analytic Managed Services provide partners with professional insights and easy management over all elements of their sweepstakes operations, resulting in optimal efficiency and revenue.

Sweepium’s chief business development officer (CBDO), Daniel Mitton, said: “We are thrilled to join with Vividsoft in establishing their sweepstakes brand. This cooperation not only demonstrates the quality of our services, but it also confirms Sweepium’s position as a reliable partner in the gaming business.”

Vividsoft’s co-CEO Diego Parra-Marin added: “We are thrilled to be selected as Sweepium’s preferred partner for the launch of their sweepstakes platform. Vividsoft is dedicated to providing outstanding gaming experiences for sports fans and bettors. This relationship with Sweepium enables us to take advantage of their industry-leading platform and provide our users with a superior sweepstakes product.”

The company said that “the combination between Vividsoft and Sweepium represents a significant leap in the gaming business. By uniting their unique capabilities and resources, the two organizations are set to provide unprecedented value to both users and partners”.