Pennsylvania Supreme Court to determine skill games legality

The Pennsylvania court will decide whether skill game machines should be removed.

US.- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will determine the legality of the skill game machines in the state. The court announced last week it will accept the petition from state Attorney General Michelle Henry to review a lower court’s opinion that skill games aren’t slot machines.

The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimates that there are nearly 67,000 skill game terminals in the state. Pennsylvania has previously considered the games to be unlicensed gambling machines that are operating illegally and subject to seizure by police.

It’s not the only state that is considering the effects of skill games. In May, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin vetoed Senate Bill 212, which aimed to authorise the distribution and regulation of skill game machines.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $520.9m in May

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $520.9m in May. That’s a 8.68 per cent increase compared to May 2023 and up 3.2 per cent compared to April. Retail slots revenue increased 1.5 per cent year-on-year to $214.5m, while retail table games revenue increased 2.5 per cent to $83.7m.

The online gaming segment saw revenue increase 23.5 per cent to $174m. Hollywood Casino at Penn National led with $65.1m, up by 11.6 per cent. Valley Forge Casino Resort reported $44.4m, a 50.3 per cent increase and Rivers Casino Philadelphia $31.3m, up by 6.4 per cent.