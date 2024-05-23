Virginia governor vetoes skill games bill

Governor Glenn Youngkin has vetoed Senate Bill 212.

US.- Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin has vetoed Senate Bill 212, which aimed to authorise the distribution and regulation of skill game machines. Sponsored by senator Aaron Rouse, the bill was introduced in January and passed by the Virginia House and Senate last month. Youngkin made the amendments, which the Senate rejected.

Youngkin said: “When it comes to additional gaming options, such as games of skill, we must proceed with a robust set of safeguards. I sent over a package of amendments which addressed my many concerns with the bill.”

The amendments set a limit of 20,000 skill game machines and would have allowed communities a vote. Machines would have been prohibited near schools, casinos and places of worship. Operators would be required to pay a $9,000 licensing fee and 35 per cent tax rate on gross receipts.