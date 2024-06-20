Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $520.9m in May

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s figures show revenue increased 8.68 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $520.9m in May. That’s a 8.68 per cent increase compared to May 2023 and up 3.2 per cent compared to April. Retail slots revenue increased 1.5 per cent year-on-year to $214.5m, while retail table games revenue increased 2.5 per cent to $83.7m.

The online gaming segment saw revenue increase 23.5 per cent to $174m. Hollywood Casino at Penn National led with $65.1m, up by 11.6 per cent. Valley Forge Casino Resort reported $44.4m, a 50.3 per cent increase and Rivers Casino Philadelphia $31.3m, up by 6.4 per cent.

Online slots revenue reached $126.9m, while internet table games revenue was $44.9m, and online poker revenue hit $2.8m.

The sports wagering handle was $591.9m, 19.4 per cent above May 2023. The taxable revenue figure was $44.2m, 7.5 per cent higher than May 2023 ($41.1m). Tax revenue generated through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $216.3m.

