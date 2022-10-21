Pennsylvania regulator fines Live! Casino Philadelphia

The PGCB also took action to ban eight adults from all casinos in the Commonwealth for leaving a children unattended.

Stadium Casino, which operates Live! Casino Philadelphia, has received a $10,000 fine for two incidents from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) approved a consent agreement during its last public meeting that led to a fine of $10,000 for Stadium Casino, operator of Live! Casino Philadelphia for two incidents in which individuals gained access to restricted areas of the casino facility.

The PGCB also took action to ban eight adults from all casinos in the Commonwealth for leaving a children unattended in order to gamble.

The approved consent agreement was the result of negotiations between the Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC) and Stadium Casino. It is the first consent agreement between OEC and this operator since the opening of its casino in January 2021.

In the first incident, a woman entered numerous restricted “back of the house” areas in both the casino and hotel, and stole items from employees. In the second incident, three casino patrons were able to enter an unsecured restricted area and gain access to the casino floor after previously being denied casino access by security.

The Pennsylvania regulator’s actions regarding adults who chose to enter a casino while leaving children under their care unattended “serves as a reminder that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel, or other venues at a casino since it creates a potentially unsafe and dangerous environment for the children.”

The PGCB added that “leaving minors unattended at a Pennsylvania casino subjects the offending adult to criminal prosecution in addition to exclusion from all Pennsylvania casinos.”

In total, 16 children were left unattended, including one group of five ranging from ages three to 11 who were left in a vehicle outside the Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack for 25 minutes.

