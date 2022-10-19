Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $448.4m in September

Revenue from online gaming was up 15.2 per cent to $112.7m.



US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $448.4m in September. That’s a 7.9 per cent increase compared to September 2021.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue decreased 0.18 per cent year-on-year to $198.5m. Retail table games revenue decreased 2.9 per cent to $81m.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National led Pennsylvania’s land-based casino revenue with $65.9m, an increase of 18 per cent from September 2021. Parx Casino in Philadelphia generated $55m, a year-over-year decrease of 2.6 per cent. Valley Forge Casino Resort rounded up the top three with $55.6m, up 27.7 per cent.

Revenue from online gaming was up 15.2 per cent to $112.7m. Hollywood Casino at Penn National led the way with $48.6m, ahead of Rivers Casino Philadelphia at $26.1m and Valley Forge Casino Resort at $19.5m. Tax revenue generated from online gaming in August was $47.6m.

The sports betting handle was $645.2m, 11.5 per cent above September 2021’s $578.7m. Taxable revenue was $50.2m compared to $28.2m in September 2021, an increase of 77.7 per cent.

Valley Forge, along with partner FanDuel, retained the top spot in sports wagering with $22.7m in revenue from $212.9m in bets. Hollywood Casino at the Meadows’ Barstool Sportsbook placed second with $11.2m in revenue off a $207.5m handle. The handle at Hollywood Casino Morgantown was $51.5m, while Hollywood Casino at Penn National and DraftKings reported $41m in wagers.

