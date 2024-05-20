Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $504.6m in April

Revenue increased 5.9 per cent from April 2023.

US.- The Pennsylvania gaming industry generated $504.6m in revenue in April, according to figures published by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). That was up 5.9 per cent compared to April 2023 but down 10 per cent from March 2024 ($554.6m).

Retail slots generated $205.4m, down 3.5 per cent compared to April 2023. The number of slot machines in April was 24,890 compared to 25,555 last year. Online slot revenue generated $126m, up 31.8 per cent and sports betting $42.4m, up 14.5 per cent. the sports betting handle was $646m, an increase of 12.9 per cent year-on-year.

Pennsylvania bill aims to ban credit card use for online gaming

A bill introduced in Pennsylvania would prevent players from funding online gaming with credit cards. Senate Bill 1159 was remanded to the Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee in April.

The bill, introduced by senator Wayne Fontana, proposes amendments to Title 4 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes to prohibit operators from accepting credit cards as aform of payment for sports betting, daily fantasy contests, iLottery, and online casino activities. If approved, Pennsylvania would join Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and Vermont in introducing such a ban.