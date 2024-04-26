Pennsylvania bill aims to ban credit card use for online gaming

Senate Bill 1159 would prevent players from funding online gaming with credit cards.

US.- A new bill introduced in Pennsylvania would prevent players from funding online gaming through credit cards. Senate Bill 1159 has been remanded to the Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee.

The bill, introduced by senator Wayne Fontana, proposes amendments to Title 4 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes to prohibit operators from accepting credit cards as aform of payment for sports betting, daily fantasy contests, iLottery, and online casino activities. If approved, Pennsylvania would join Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and Vermont in introducing such a ban.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue hits record $554.6m in March

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $554.6m in March. That’s a 7.6 per cent increase compared to March 2023 and beats the previous monthly high of $534.2m in December 2023. Retail slots revenue increased 1.1 per cent year-on-year to $227.9m, while retail table games revenue decreased 0.7 per cent to $85.2m.

The online gaming segment saw revenue increase 28.9 per cent to $191m, a new state record. Online slots revenue increased 29.3 per cent to $135.5m, while internet table games revenue was up 31.2 per cent to $53.1m. Online poker revenue was down 14.4 per cent to $2.5m for March.