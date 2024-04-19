Pennsylvania gaming revenue hits record $554.6m in March

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s figures show revenue increased 7.6 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $554.6m in March. That’s a 7.6 per cent increase compared to March 2023 and beats the previous monthly high of $534.2m in December 2023. Retail slots revenue increased 1.1 per cent year-on-year to $227.9m, while retail table games revenue decreased 0.7 per cent to $85.2m.

The online gaming segment saw revenue increase 28.9 per cent to $191m, a new state record. Online slots revenue increased 29.3 per cent to $135.5m, while internet table games revenue was up 31.2 per cent to $53.1m. Online poker revenue was down 14.4 per cent to $2.5m for March.

See also: Play’n GO announces expansion of BetMGM partnership with Pennsylvania launch

The sports wagering handle was $800.7m, 10.6 per cent above March 2023. The taxable revenue figure was $45.6m, 10 per cent lower than March 2023 ($50.6m). Tax revenue generated through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $229.6m.