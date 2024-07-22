Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $471.9m in June

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s figures show revenue increased 7.15 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $471.9m in June. That’s a 7.15 per cent increase compared to June 2023, but a 9 per cent decrease compared to May. Retail slots revenue decreased 0.29 per cent year-on-year to $200.9m, while retail table games revenue decreased 0.17 per cent to $76m.

According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s report, the online gaming segment saw revenue increase 18.6 per cent to $160.6m. Online slots revenue reached $119.4m, while internet table games revenue was $39m, and online poker revenue hit $2.2m.

The sports wagering handle was $454.5m, 24.5 per cent above June 2023. Revenue increased 29 per cent year-on-year to $29.9m. Online betting generated $28.4m and retail wagering $1.4m. Tax revenue generated through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $198m.

