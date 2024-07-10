Pennsylvania Lottery launches new eInstants categories

The Pennsylvania Lottery has partnered with Instant Win Gaming to launch EZ eInstants.

US.- The Pennsylvania Lottery has partnered with Instant Win Gaming (IWG) to launch a new category of eInstant games called EZ eInstants, part of IWG’s eFastPlay. The initial launch includes three games: Prospector’s Gold Rush, Firework Fortune Frenzy, and Treasure Tomb. IWG is extending the appeal of the new category with a linked jackpot, which is available across all of the Lottery’s EZ games.

Drew Svitko, executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery, said: “We’re very excited for our new EZ eInstant category to go live. These games, provided by IWG, will be a great addition to our existing portfolio, offering up new experiences that cast a wider net of gameplay appeal and in turn, create incremental revenues for older Pennsylvanians. We have several EZ eInstant games in our future release plans and we cannot wait to see how players respond to this new category.”

Rhydian Fisher, IWG CEO, added: “Kudos to the team at Pennsylvania Lottery for launching the first range of EZ eInstants. This new category launch is very exciting and frankly, has not happened too many times in the iLottery industry. As iLottery programs mature, we feel it is critical as a strategic content supplier to offer a variety of game play experiences. These EZ eInstants will cater to a specific group of Lottery players, providing the Pennsylvania Lottery with an opportunity to engage with new players for their iLottery program.”

Pennsylvania Supreme Court to determine skill games legality

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will determine the legality of the skill game machines in the state. The court announced it will accept the petition from state Attorney General Michelle Henry to review a lower court’s opinion that skill games aren’t slot machines.

The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimates that there are nearly 67,000 skill game terminals in the state. Pennsylvania has previously considered the games to be unlicensed gambling machines that are operating illegally and subject to seizure by police.