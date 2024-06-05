Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board sets hearing for Wind Creek Bethlehem licence renewal

The hearing will be held on June 27 at Bethlehem City Hall.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) will hold a public hearing on the renewal of the Category 2 Slot Machine Operator Licence for Wind Creek Bethlehem, operator of Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino, in the city of Bethlehem, Northampton County. The hearing will be held on June 27 at the Bethlehem City Hall.

“Citizens, public officials and community groups can choose to speak or submit written testimony. The hearing is open to the public”, said PGCB in a statement. The deadline for registration to speak or submit written testimony is June 25.

The PGCB has approved a consent agreement presented by the Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel. It fined Wind Creek Bethlehem $125,000 for 10 incidents in which under 21s gained access to the gaming floor.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $504.6m in April

The Pennsylvania gaming industry generated $504.6m in revenue in April, according to figures published by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). That was up 5.9 per cent compared to April 2023 but down 10 per cent from March 2024 ($554.6m).

Retail slots generated $205.4m, down 3.5 per cent compared to April 2023. The number of slot machines in April was 24,890 compared to 25,555 last year. Online slot revenue generated $126m, up 31.8 per cent and sports betting $42.4m, up 14.5 per cent. the sports betting handle was $646m, an increase of 12.9 per cent year-on-year.