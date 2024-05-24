Pennsylvanian regulator fines casino for underage gaming violations

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has issued a fine against Wind Creek Bethlehem.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has approved a consent agreement presented by the Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel. It will fine Wind Creek Bethlehem $125,000 for 10 incidents in which under 21s gained access to the gaming floor.

The incidents occurred over a 20-month period at Wind Creek Bethlehem in Northampton County. The Board also acted to ban or continue an earlier ban, of three adults from all casinos in the Commonwealth for leaving minors unattended to gamble.

Earlier this year, PGCB fined Stadium Casino RE $10,000 for offering unapproved college prop bets through its Betway platform. Meanwhile, Crown PA DFS received a $10,000 fine for permitting access to its Reignmakers fantasy contests after the PGCB ordered it to block them.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $504.6m in April

The Pennsylvanian gaming industry generated $504.6m in revenue in April. That was up 5.9 per cent compared to April 2023 but down 10 per cent from March 2024 ($554.6m).

Retail slots generated $205.4m, down 3.5 per cent compared to April 2023. The number of slot machines in April was 24,890 compared to 25,555 last year. Online slot revenue generated $126m, up 31.8 per cent and sports betting $42.4m, up 14.5 per cent. the sports betting handle was $646m, an increase of 12.9 per cent year-on-year.