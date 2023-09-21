Pennsylvania fines video gaming terminal venue

Pilot Travel Centers has received a $45,000 fine for underage gambling and not having a board-credentialed employee on duty.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has approved a consent agreement presented by the Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC) for violations at a truck stop video gaming terminal (VGT) establishment located at a truck stop.

The $45,000 consent agreement was the result of negotiations between OEC and Pilot Travel Centers, which had allowed an incident of underage gambling and was found not to have had a board-credentialed employee on duty while VGTs were available to play at its Smithton location.

The board has also banned four adults from casinos for leaving a total of nine minors unattended at casinos. A woman was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving three children aged 10, 14, and 15 unattended in a running vehicle in the parking garage of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course.

Another woman left minors unattended on two occasions at two casinos. On the first occasion, a 10-year-old child was left unattended in a vehicle near the parking lot at Rivers Casino Philadelphia. On the second, two minors aged 11 and 12 were left in a vehicle at Live! Philadelphia Casino.

A man was also placed on the list for leaving two children aged three and seven unattended in a running vehicle in the parking garage at Live! Philadelphia Casino, and another man was added for leaving a five-year-old unattended in a vehicle at Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $457.2m in August

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has released its monthly revenue report for August. According to the report, gambling revenue from the state’s 17 casinos, online casinos, sports betting, truck stop video gaming terminals (VGTs) and fantasy sports contests reached $457.2m. That’s an increase of 7.5 per cent year-on-year but down 2 per cent from July 2023 ($467m).

Online casino revenue was $145m, up 35.3 per cent from the same month in 2022. Slots play generated $105.3m, table games $37.3m and iPoker $2.4m. Hollywood Casino at Penn Interactive generated revenue of $60.3m, Valley Forge Casino Resort $32.4m and Rivers Philadelphia $28.1m. Bally’s reported $2.2m in online casino revenue, while Golden Nugget reported $191,548.

