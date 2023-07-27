Pennsylvania gaming regulator issues fines

The board placed seven adults on its involuntary exclusion list for gambling at casinos while leaving minors unattended.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has approved three consent agreements presented by the Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC) for violations that occurred at casinos. The fines totalled $67,500.

The approved consent agreements were the result of negotiations between OEC and three casinos. Downs Racing, L.P., operator of Mohegan Pennsylvania, was fined $50,000 for allowing individuals under the age of 21 to gain access to the gaming floor. In one incident, an individual gained access multiple times to gamble. In another incident, the individual gained access and was provided alcohol.

Meanwhile, Sugarhouse HSP Gaming, L.P., operator of Rivers Casino Philadelphia, received a $7,500 fine for allowing an untrained employee to deal roulette. Finally, Holdings Acquisition, L.P., operator of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, received a $10,000 fine for allowing someone under the age of 21 to gain access to the gaming floor and gamble.

The Board also acted on petitions filed by OEC to ban seven adults from all casinos in the Commonwealth for leaving minors unattended in order to engage in gaming activities. A male and female were placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 9-year-old child unattended in a hotel room at Mt. Airy Casino Resort for a total of 7 hours 48 minutes over a two-and-a-half day period in order to gamble.

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 5-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking garage of Rivers Casino Philadelphia for 35 minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook.

A male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 3-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Live! Philadelphia Hotel and Casino for 10 minutes while he gambled in the sportsbook. Another was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a 7-year-old child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Parx Casino Bensalem for 23 minutes.

Another male patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving an 11-month-old child unattended in a vehicle at Rivers Casino Philadelphia for 42 minutes. Finally, a female patron was placed on the list after leaving four children, ages 2, 10, 13 and 13 unattended in a vehicle in the parking garage of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh for 40 minutes.

