Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $457.2m in August

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board shows revenue increased 7.5 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has released its monthly revenue report for August. According to the report, gambling revenue from the state’s 17 casinos, online casinos, sports betting, truck stop video gaming terminals (VGTs) and fantasy sports contests reached $457.2m. That’s an increase of 7.5 per cent year-on-year but down 2 per cent from July 2023 ($467m).

Online casino revenue was $145m, up 35.3 per cent from the same month in 2022. Slots play generated $105.3m, table games $37.3m and iPoker $2.4m. Hollywood Casino at Penn Interactive generated revenue of $60.3m, Valley Forge Casino Resort $32.4m and Rivers Philadelphia $28.1m. Bally’s reported $2.2m in online casino revenue, while Golden Nugget reported $191,548.

In-person slots and table games revenue was $285.9m, a 2.2 per cent increase. Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin, Rivers Philadelphia, and Hollywood Casino Morgantown reported double-digit percentage increases in slots revenue while Harrah’s Philadelphia experienced a 14.7 per cent decline. VGT revenue was $3.5m, down 5.4 per cent. Operators paid $189.4m in taxes for state and local governments.