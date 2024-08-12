Penn Entertainment to rebrand eight retail sportsbooks to ESPN Bet

The first ESPN Bet-branded retail sportsbook opened at Hollywood Casino at Greektown in Detroit in April.

US.- Penn Entertainment has announced that it plans to rebrand eight of its retail sportsbooks in sports-centric markets to ESPN Bet. The company said the upcoming brand conversions would “help to further brand connectivity and create meaningful cross-sell opportunities between the casino and ESPN Bet.”

Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway (Kansas), L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge (Louisiana), and Plainridge Park Casino (Massachusetts) are expected to rebrand this month. Hollywood Casino Columbus (Ohio), Hollywood Casino Perryville (Maryland), Hollywood Casino Toledo (Ohio), L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles (Louisiana), Margaritaville Resort Casino Bossier City (Louisiana) will follow in September.

See also: Penn Entertainment reports $1.66bn in revenue for Q2

ESPN Bet launched in November replacing Penn’s existing sportsbook in a multi-year agreement. The first ESPN Bet branded retail sportsbook opened at Hollywood Casino at Greektown in Detroit in April.