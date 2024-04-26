ESPN Bet opens first retail sportsbook in Detroit

The new ESPN Bet sportsbook is at Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

US.- Hollywood Casino at Greektown has unveiled its new ESPN Bet sportsbook in Detroit. It’s the first ESPN Bet-branded retail location at a Penn Entertainment property. It has approximately 4,500 square feet of betting and dining space, 40 betting kiosks, 25 HDTVs and a 30-foot video wall.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown general manager John Drake said: “This is an exciting week to debut Penn’s first physical ESPN Bet sportsbook as the city of Detroit hosts the NFL Draft and its festivities. Bringing ESPN Bet to Hollywood Greektown combines Penn’s premier sports media and sports betting offerings to create an amazing atmosphere for fans to watch and bet on sports. To celebrate the opening, we’re thrilled to host ESPN talent and programming at our property throughout the week.”

Mike Morrison, vice president of ESPN Bet and ESPN Fantasy, added: “We’re thrilled to open the first ESPN Bet retail location in Detroit and become part of a community of deeply passionate sports fans. We want fans to come embrace a first-class betting experience and we’re excited to showcase the ESPN Bet brand in a contemporary space.”

ESPN Bet launched in November after Penn Entertainment and ESPN agreed a multi-year sports betting partnership for ESPN Bet to replace Penn’s sportsbook.

Detroit casinos report $123.86m in revenue for March

Detroit’s three casinos generated $123.86m in revenue for March, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slot revenue increased by 3.8 per cent year-on-year to $122.26m. Revenue from retail sports betting reached $1.6m.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 46 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 31 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 23 per cent. However, MGM’s revenue was down 4.1 per cent year-on-year at $56.65m. MotorCity’s gambling revenue increased 7.2 per cent to $38.35m and Hollywood Casino at Greektown’s revenue decreased 1.4 per cent to $27.26m.