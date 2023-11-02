ESPN Bet to launch on November 14

The mobile sports betting platform will launch in 17 US states.

US.- The mobile sports betting platform ESPN Bet is to launch on November 14, subject to final approvals. The new online sportsbook will go live in 17 states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Penn Entertainment and ESPN agreed a multi-year, multi-million dollar sports betting partnership in August for ESPN Bet to replace Penn Entertainment’s current sportsbook. ESPN’s Daily Wager programme will rebrand to ESPN Bet Live from November 10.

ESPN Bet has released an advert featuring SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt. The campaign will also feature SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan. Last month, Penn Entertainment and ESPN unveiled the branding for ESPN Bet. The primary logo features the words ESPN Bet, with Bet in mint green.