Pechanga Resort Casino announces partnership with LA Clippers

Tribe-owned Pechanga Resort & Casino has announced a multi-year partnership with the NBA team.

US.- Pechanga Resort Casino has announced a multi-year partnership with the LA Clippers that makes it the team’s exclusive tribal casino. At the Clippers’ preseason game at Crypto.com Arena, the Clippers presented a jersey to Pechanga leaders to celebrate the new agreement.

The provisions of the deal include community events, Clipper watch parties and in-game promotions, as well as in-arena signage, digital and social media activations, broadcast integrations and hospitality elements. Pechanga will showcase its Tribal culture at the Clippers game on November 6 in honour of Native American Heritage Month.

Andrew Masiel, president of the Pechanga Development Corporation, said: “We’re very excited to partner with the LA Clippers and support our broader Southern California community.

“This partnership also means more opportunities for Pechanga’s guests to truly unique events and experiences in L.A. sports. Our Tribe’s roots run deep through Southern California and like us, the Clippers are committed to using their platform to make a meaningful difference.”

Clippers chief global partnerships officer Scott Sonnenberg said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Pechanga Resort Casino and work together to serve our fans and community.”

Pechanga Resort Casino is also a sponsor of Angels Baseball, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Lakers, and University of Southern California Athletics. It also holds naming rights to the Pechanga Arena San Diego.

The deal comes as California residents prepare to vote on both a tribal and commercial sports betting measure on November 8. If both initiatives pass, they will only be able to be implemented if they are determined not to be in conflict with each other.