California Republicans oppose online sports betting legalisation

US.- The Republican Party in California has shown opposition to the legalisation of sports betting in the state, joining the Democratic Party in opposing Proposition 27. The proposal is backed by several operators, including BetMGM, FanDuel and DraftKings. If approved, the measure would see Californians legally allowed to place wagers online or via mobile apps.

Prop 27 is opposed by numerous organisations. Many California tribes have shown opposition to the initiative but support Prop 26, which would legalise sports betting at tribal locations and horseracing tracks.

Jessica Millan Patterson, chairwoman of the California Republican Party, said: “Prop 27 breaks the promise made to California’s Native American tribes to grant them the sovereign right to operate gaming in California in order to improve the lives of their communities across the state. We stand with California tribes and oppose Prop 27.”

In July, the Democratic Party stated that its representatives intend to oppose the legalisation of online sports wagering and will not support initiatives proposed for the November ballot.

The Major League Baseball (MLB) demonstrated its support to the initiative. It said it believed the proposition would bring a safe and responsible online sports betting market to California.

On November 8, Californians will be able to vote on the two ballot measures on the legalisation of sports betting. If both initiatives pass in November, they will only be able to be implemented if they are determined not to be in conflict with each other.