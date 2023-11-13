Paysafe to supply Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook has integrated with Paysafe to offer traditional card payments and alternative payment methods.

US.- Payments provider Paysafe has begun working with Fanatics Betting and Gaming, the subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings. Fanatics Sportsbook has integrated with Paysafe to offer customers traditional card payments and alternative payment methods. The arrangement covers the US states of Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Tennessee and could be expanded as Fanatics enters other stats.

Zak Cutler, president of global gaming at Paysafe, said: “With the stature of the Fanatics brand in the sports world, we’re proud to partner with Fanatics Betting and Gaming to provide Fanatics Sportsbook and its customers with an unparalleled payments experience. We’re confident that our ‘all in one’ payment solution will exceed the transactional expectations of Fanatics Sportsbook’s diverse customer base and support the brand’s growth in its current and future markets.”

Kathleen Boord, SVP of strategic operations at Fanaticc, added: “We’re excited about our continued partnership with the team at Paysafe. Their single integration has allowed us to move quickly and has provided us with flexibility that ensures we’re allowing our customers to transact with their preferred payment options. We look forward to the ongoing collaboration with Paysafe as we continue to build on our strong foundation and create the best experience for our fans.”

In July, Paysafe announced a partnership with microbetting-focused gaming company Betr. Paysafe enables Betr’s customers in Ohio and Massachusetts to fund micro-bets and traditional wagers using debit card.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming (FBG), a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, has completed its acquisition of PoinsBet’s operations in New York and Wyoming following regulatory approvals.