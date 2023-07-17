Paysafe partners with Betr in Ohio and Massachusetts

The partnership is expected to extend into other US states.

The payment provider will enable Betr’s customers to fund micro-bets and traditional wagers using their debit card.

US.- Payments provider Paysafe has announced a new partnership with microbetting-focused gaming company Betr. Paysafe will enable Betr’s customers in Ohio and Massachusetts to fund micro-bets and traditional wagers using their debit card.

Betr’s connectivity to the Paysafe platform will allow the operator to access the payment provider’s range of alternative payment methods (APMs), including its digital wallet and eCash solutions. The partnership is expected to extend into additional US states, as Betr launches in new gaming jurisdictions.

Zak Cutler, president of global gaming at Paysafe, said: “We’re proud to partner with Betr, which shares Paysafe’s own dedication to product innovation and driving the broader evolution of the U.S. sports-betting space. We look forward to supporting the growth of Betr in Ohio and Massachusetts as well as future states by providing the operator and its customers on-the-go with an unparalleled payment experience that befits the impressive UX of the Betr app.”

Joey Levy, founder and CEO at Betr, added: “We are excited to announce our partnership with Paysafe and are looking forward to working with them as we continue scaling the Betr business. They are reliable, experienced, and share our perspective that we are just scratching the surface of product innovation in the regulated real-money gaming industry.”

