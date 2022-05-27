Pascal Gaming announces the release of its new game, “Catch Me”

Pascal Gaming enriches its portfolio with a new bet-on game, “Catch Me”.

Press release.- Pascal Gaming constantly follows the idea of making the player experience unique and takes all the necessary measures to provide them with reliable and quality games. “Catch Me” comes to join the bet-on game line of Pascal Gaming, thus adding one more fun game to players’ favourite list.

The initial goal was to create a simplistic yet compelling game with impeccable characters and a catchy interface that will boost players’ activity. “Catch Me” with its 3 impeccable piggies and wolves presents a rich assortment of features, which include the multi-betting possibility of up to 3 bets at a time, unlimited multipliers, and a provable fairness calculator. The game is available in various languages and is fully supported on both desktop and mobile gadgets.

The rules are quite simple: players place their bets and simply need to catch high coefficients until piggies get caught by the wolves. Implementing the theme of the famous fairytale, Pascal Gaming helps players go back in time and meet their favourite characters and experience unique emotions again.

The company has also recently launched “Double Wheel”. This game is represented as the finest approach to the all-time favourite wheel concept, only surprising players with two wheels performing simultaneously. The adrenaline, the fun experience and the winning chances are all doubled compelling players to enjoy a one-of-a-kind gaming opportunity.

The game is rich in features. These include a provable fairness calculator by which Pascal Gaming ensures transparency throughout the game, six times betting possibility at the same round, top bets and game result checking possibility as well.